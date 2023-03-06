Alia Bhatt has been making great strides both in her personal life as well as professional since last year. The actress struck box office gold with Gangubai Kathiawadi and made her successful debut as a film producer with the OTT release Darlings. She also starred in the pan-India film RRR, which is currently making noise globally due to its Oscar nomination. Alia also tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor last year and welcomed a baby girl with him.

Now, the actress has added another feather to her already adorned hat by grabbing a spot on Variety’s Impactful International Women of 2023 List. The magazine has placed Alia among overachieving women from different arenas of showbusiness, like Abby Ajayi, Creator, EP and writer of Riches, and singer Anitta from Brazil.

Advertisement

Alia has gained the spot because of her work in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The magazine says, “2022 started off big for Bhatt with a Berlin premiere for her Gangubhai Kathiawadi and included the smash hit RRR, as well as Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva," in which she co-stars with husband Ranbir Kapoor."

“There’s always that one film that’ll transcend language and leave its mark in people’s hearts," the magazine quoted her as saying.

“The pair also welcomed a daughter, Raha. She acted with Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Heart of Stone. Upcoming she reunites with director Karan Johar and stars opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, out in July."

“I am so excited about this one because it’s giving quintessential Bollywood and I’m finally wearing sarees in the snow [so it’s a dream come true from every angle]," Alia told the magazine.

Read all the Latest Movies News here