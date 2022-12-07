Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Motherhood, Says Daughter Raha's Arrival Changed The Way She...

Alia Bhatt opened up about embracing motherhood and the changes it has brought in her life in a new interview. Alia welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6. They later revealed that they’ve named their daughter Raha. In an interview with Variety, Alia revealed motherhood has changed her perspective to life.

“Motherhood has changed me so much in the span of — I mean, it’s, as I give this interview, it’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that. But it’s changed the way I look at everything," she told the international publication.

While Alia feels that her ‘heart is a little bit more open than it was before,’ she doesn’t know the impact it would have on her career. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out," she added.

Alia has had a memorable year. While she married her long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the summer and welcomed her daughter in November, she was also among the busiest actresses this year. Alia had four big releases this year. She began the year on a high note with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has impressed audiences in India and internationally, which was followed by a small yet pivotl role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

She was then seen in her home productions film Darlings, which won her praise as well. Alia was then seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. The film emerged as one of the biggest films at the box office. This year Alia also shot for her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Gold, with Gal Gadot. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

