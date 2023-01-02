Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Pregnancy Days, Reveals 'I Had Major Nausea, But I Didn't Talk...'

Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor last year. Almost after 2 months, since her birth, the actress now opened up about her pregnancy and the challenges she dealt with while working during that period of time.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Alia shared that she didn’t share about her pregnancy for the first 12 weeks and pushed herself a lot more while taking care of her body and baby to wrap up her work commitments.

She said, “I don’t believe in limiting myself unless there’s some physical limitation. I was pregnant, so yes, there was scope for many limitations, as pregnancy is unpredictable. I decided to take each day as it comes and listen to my body. Of course, work is very important, but at that point, my baby and my health were my priority. From the very beginning, I told myself that only if I was comfortable, will I push myself.

Advertisement

She added, “Touchwood, my pregnancy didn’t hold me back physically. Yes, the first few weeks were slightly difficult as I had major exhaustion and nausea, but at that time, I didn’t talk about it because you are not supposed to say anything for the first 12 weeks, right? That’s what everybody says, so I had to keep that information to myself, but I was listening to my body."

When asked how she took care of her body while filming, she shared, “If I needed to lie down between a shot, I would go take a nap in my van. I would try to get as much rest as possible, but you also have to meet your work commitments. Heart of Stone is my first Hollywood movie, which I signed in January 2022."

She added, “I tried hard to work out that schedule, so I didn’t want to back off. I talked to the team and they assured me that they will take good care of me and it was great. I managed to shoot my first action film while I was pregnant. That is a story I will tell for years because it also makes you realise how much your body is capable of if you just put your mind to it."

Advertisement

Ranbir and Alia’s baby girl has been named Raha. Her grandmother Neetu Kapoor has named her. Earlier, on announcing Raha’s name Alia shared a heartfelt post about the same.

Advertisement

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here