Alia Bhatt Performs Aerial Yoga After Baby's Birth, Talks About Post-Delivery Workout Journey

Alia Bhatt performed her first postpartum Aerial Yoga after welcoming her daughter with Ranbir Kapoor and opened up about her post-delivery workout journey.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 16:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt performs Aerial yoga
Alia Bhatt performs Aerial yoga

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her daughter Raha last month with Ranbir Kapoor performed her first postpartum Aerial Yoga and opened up about her post-delivery workout journey. The new mom shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen performing the inversion pose and wrote about how she could achieve it with full guidance from her yoga teacher. The actress wrote, “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today.

To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again.

Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do "

“P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise " she concluded.

Take a look:

Her industry friends and colleagues took to the comment section to leave words of encouragement for her. Ishaan Khatter wrote, “mama alia you are even more amazing 🙂 big ups! " while Sonu Sood joked, “By mistake u posted your pic upside down "

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November this year.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, where she shared the screen with Ranbir for the first time. Moreover, Alia Bhatt shot for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone this year as well. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

