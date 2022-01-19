Alia Bhatt Plays Hide And Seek With Flowers In New Pics, Arjun Kapoor Leaks Her Secret Holiday Destination

Alia Bhatt treated fans with a few new pictures on Wednesday. The Brahmastra star took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures taken in a garden. In the pictures, Alia was seen wearing a tie-dye top and left her hair loose. She accessorized the top with golden loop earrings.

She was seen posing with a flower while the sun shined in the background. “Hangies with the sun & this flower," she captioned the pictures. Although she didn’t reveal where the pictures were taken or what she was up to, her Two States co-star Arjun Kapoor seems to have leaked her current destination. Taking to the comments section, Arjun commented, “In da Baug !!!" His comment hinted that she was in Alibaug and also was a funny wordplay on the word baug, which means garden in Hindi.

Earlier this week, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with the actress. In the still, the Bhatt sisters smiled for the camera while basking in all the sun. Shaheen had shared the picture with the caption, “beam."

Alia had recently shared pictures from a trip she took with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was seen posing for a number of pictures while Ranbir was behind the camera. “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills," she captioned the photo series. Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a while now. The couple’s romance sparked on the sets of their film Brahmastra. They made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in 2018.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Sadak 2 and has a bunch of films in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, her home production film Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Karan Johar.

