Alia Bhatt Poses With Heart Of Stone Co-star Gal Gadot; Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Nayanthara In Unseen Wedding Pic

Alia Bhatt announced the wrap of her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone by sharing a photo with her co-star Gal Gadot. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the film and share a genuine heartfelt message from the shoot.In one of her pictures, she can be seen hugging her co-star Gal Gadot as they pose for a selfie.

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by taking a long vacation to Europe with his team. The actor has been in Europe for the past few days, and recently, he and his team attended the Rolling Stones concert held there.Now, the star has posted pictures from his ‘mad rock n roll night’.Kartik posted several pictures and videos from the concert on his social media handles.Taking to his Twitter, Kartik posted several pictures and videos from the concert. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor can be seen in a pink hoodie, sticking his tongue out like a true fan. He posed with his team as he took the selfie.

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan is one of the most talked-about programs in the industry. The show’s fans have been wondering if Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the show. In his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar finally spilled the beans and confirmed that Aamir Khan will be gracing Koffee With Karan 7. During his interaction, KJo also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will skip this season.

American actor Jennifer Aniston extended condolences to the family of ‘The Morning Show’ Camera assistant Erik Gunnar Mortensen after his tragic demise. The 39-year-old crew member, who worked with the actress on the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series, died on Monday in southern California, reported Page Six. The 53-year-old star took to Instagram to pay her respects to her former co-worker and shared images of the family man with his wife and their son, Lars. She even shared a link to the fundraiser to support the bereaved.

Vignesh Shivan marked one month of his wedding with Nayanthara by sharing a few unseen pictures from their wedding and it featured none other than Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Vignesh and Nayanthara got married in Chennai in June. SRK was one of the many celebrity guests attending the wedding celebrations. In the new pictures, Shah Rukh was seen giving the gorgeous Nayanthara a warm hug. Both the actors, who are starring in Atlee’s directorial film Jawan, were seen sporting big smiles in the picture.

