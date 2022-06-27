Alia Bhatt Pregnant: Deepika Padukone Reacts To Actress, Ranbir Kapoor Expecting Their 1st Baby

In a move that has left everyone in shock, Alia Bhatt announced she was pregnant. The actress married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and within a few months of their marriage revealed that they are expecting their first baby. Congratulations have poured in from everywhere, with Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar sending the couple love. Now, Deepika Padukone has also reacted to the news.

While the Tamasha star is yet to drop a comment on Alia’s post announcing her pregnancy, Deepika was among the many people who liked the post. Besides Deepika, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Suhana Khan were also among those who liked the post.

Advertisement

Alia shared the news of her pregnancy with a sweet picture from the ultrasound test. The actress was seen resting on the bed while Ranbir was by her side. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon."

Currently, Alia and Ranbir have a number of upcoming projects. Ranbir has two back-to-back releases this year. He is making his big-screen comeback after four years with Shamshera, set to release in July. Followed by Brahmastra, which is due to release in September. Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead, marking the couple’s first film together.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Alia has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She is currently filming for her Hollywood, Heart of Stone, in London with Gal Gadot. She also has her home production film Darlings. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback.

Alia also has Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. The film stars Alia, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. However, the film is now been delayed. Farhan Akhtar, who is directing the film, is yet to confirm the rumours of the delay.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.