Alia Bhatt Pregnant: Mahesh Bhatt Prepares For 'Grand Debut' As Granddad, Soni Razdan Feels Overwhelming

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby. The actress took to Instagram and surprised fans by announcing that she is pregnant. The news has left her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, beaming with joy. The director and the actress are looking forward to taking on their new roles — of being grandparents.

Speaking with ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt said, “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut."

On the other hand, Soni Razdan told IndiaToday.in that she is feeling a sense of overwhelmed knowing that her daughter is expecting her first child. “We are simply overjoyed and over the moon with happiness. Both for the soon-to-be parents as well as for the whole family. There is nothing more profound, more joyful and more significant in life than having a child and bringing another being into this world. Our cup runneth over," she said.

Earlier in the day, Alia shared two pictures to announce that she was expecting her first baby. The actress first shared a picture taken during the sonography test. In another, she shared a picture of a lion, lioness and their cub. She shared the pictures with the caption, “Our baby ….. coming soon."

Several stars including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Malaika Arora congratulated Alia. The actress’s international co-star Gal Gadot also dropped heart emojis to show her love to Alia’s happy news.

On the work front, Alia is busy with the filming of Heart of Stone. She also has Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.

