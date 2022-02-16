Alia Bhatt Radiates All Natural Glow Ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi's Berlinale Premiere; See Pics

Alia Bhatt will be gracing the Berlinale red carpet for the third time as her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set for the world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. For her recent appearance at the international platform, Alia chose to stick with the all-white sartorial choice as a tribute to her character in the movie. The actress chose to wear Dolce and Gabbana’s white off-shoulder gown for the international event.

In her latest Instagram post, Alia shared pictures of her latest fashion outing. The 28-year-old was spotted in a soft peach blush glow with a bunch of ivory roses adorning her hair. Alia also highlighted her natural freckles as she opted for a natural make-up look.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia also complemented her look with an all-white blazer in some of the shots clicked by photographer Marcos Rodriguez Velo. The actress opted for open hair swept on one side of the shoulder as the delicate flower accessories on the other side highlighted her style.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote in the caption, “Berlin baby.” Alia’s pictures have attracted reactions from the Bollywood community. Alia’s step-sister and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt commented, “Gorgeous.” Ananya Panday also commented on the post with a heart-eyed emoticon. Actress and producer Anushka Sharma also commented on the post as she wrote, “Stunner.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who worked with Alia in the 2019 movie Gully Boy which also premiered at Berlinale expressed her reaction in the comments with a red heart emoji.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biopic of the woman who was pushed to prostitution at a young age but fought back for herself and emerged as one of the most influential figures in Mumbai. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in theatres on February 25.

