Alia Bhatt Radiates Pregnancy Glow as She Promotes Darlings With Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma

Alia Bhatt is having a good time both on the personal and professional front. Work-wise, she has exciting films lined up including Darlings, with which she is making her debut as a producer, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot. Moreover, she will be seen with her actor-hubby Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on-screen in Brahmastra. On the personal front, Alia is all set to welcome her first child with Ranbir.

Recently, the mom-to-be was clicked while promoting Darlings where she flaunted her baby bump in a cute dress and also radiated a pregnancy glow. The actress was clicked with her co-stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. It is said that the dress she chose for the occasion is from the label ZiMMERMAN and costs a whopping Rs 82K.

Take a look at the photo:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year after dating for almost five years. In June, she announced her pregnancy through a social media post. She wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨"

Talking of Darlings, Alia will make her debut as a producer with the film. She is co-producing it with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The trailer of the film was unveiled earlier this month and it stars Alia in a never-before-seen avatar with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in tow. Darlings will release on the 5th of August on Netflix.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Shamshera which is slated to release on July 22. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

