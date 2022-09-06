Alia, Ranbir and Ayan Watch Brahmastra Together, Announce Special Screening For Fans On Sept 8

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films. While fans are eagerly waiting for its release, the husband-wife duo recently watched the film with the director Ayan Mukerji and their team. In the video shared by Alia on her Instagram handle, the three can be seen sitting inside a Mumbai theatre.

“We are right now watching Brahmastra in 3D for the first time together and we have our crew also. They are all sitting their with their 3D glasses as you all can see, very sweetly, silently," the actress said.

Following this, Ayan also expressed happiness that the film is finally releasing. Ranbir also announced that a special screening for fans will be held on September 8 in Mumbai i.e a day before its release.

“This is a huge moment for us to be seeing the film finally complete in this form. As we were all together we decided that one day before release, the way we wanted to put the film out in the world is to really watch it with the audiences for which the film was really made for. So, we have decided that one day prior to the release," Ayan said as Ranbir interrupted him and added, “On 8th of September that’s lucky number eight we are going to have fans’ screening."

Earlier today, Ranbir and Alia were also snapped by photographers outside a PVR theatre in Mumbai.

Brahmastra - a mythological thriller that features action, drama, romance, and heavy VFX effects - is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen. The movie also features stalwarts including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to make a special appearance in the film. Reportedly, he will be playing the role of Vanar Astra in the film. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently reported that actress Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9.

