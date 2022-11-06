Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Baby Birth LIVE Updates: Couple Welcomes Baby Girl; Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor Visit Hospital

Alia and Ranbir’s respective mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, too, visited the hospital to be by their side on their important day.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a couple of years. Their intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and close industry friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji among others.

Two months after the wedding, the mom-to-be announced her pregnancy through a social media post. In October, the Kapoor family also organised a mega baby shower ceremony for Alia which was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor and grandmother Neila Devi. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also graced the special event. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Anushka Ranjan among others were also present. Several pictures of the baby shower ceremony later went viral on social media in which mom-to-be Alia was seen posing in a beautiful bright yellow outfit.

On the work front, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline with Ranveer Singh. Next, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Animal and a yet-untiled film with Luv Ranjan.

