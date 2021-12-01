Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Big B, Nagarjuna Feature in Brahmastra Set Pics But Mouni Roy's Look Intrigues Fans

Ayan Mukerji has shared a set of pictures from the sets of his much-awaited project 'Brahmastra'. Ayan's album features the star cast of the movie - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. We also get a glimpse of the picturesque location. Along with the photos, Ayan wrote, "Flashes of Time (2)." He also added some hashtags to his posts, "stepping out of a cocoon" and "the time feels right". In the opening snap, both Alia and Ranbir are seen listening to the director with rapt attention. Don't miss Amitabh Bachchan's action mode with bloodstains on his face. Producer Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Many people were also asking about the release date. Since the announcement of the film in 2017, the movie has been postponed several times. The shooting also got a bit delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alia Bhatt has reshared Ayan's post on her Instagram Stories and even posted heart emojis in the comments segment. Earlier, in his "Flashes of Time" series, Ayan had shared some behind the scenes photos from the sets of the film. Looks like there is a Durga Puja sequence too in the film. On swiping left, Ayan, Ranbir and Amitabh are busy discussing a scene.

The film is expected to be released on September 9, 2022.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty. Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra are also part of the project. With this film, Karan Johar will return to the director's chair. Ranbir, on the other side, has Shamshera, Luv Ranjan's next in the pipeline.

