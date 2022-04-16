Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Can't Take Eyes Off Each Other in New Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is over but the fever is still on. Ever since the photos from the wedding have surfaced on the internet, fans want more. Yesterday, the official photographer of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, House on the Clouds, shared some more mesmerising photos from the wedding of the year. However, the pictures were deleted only after a few hours. In the photos, Alia and Ranbir looked breathtaking and the actress’ bridal blush surely came from a happy heart. Various wedding pages and fans pages are circulating the photos on social media platforms.

After the beautiful lip-locking moment, these pictures have given us another reason to smile. The adorable shot captured the moments forever making the wedding unforgettable. In the photos, Alia seems to be one of the happiest brides. She is giggling, laughing, blushing and looking adorable. In the first photo, we can’t take our eyes off Alia’s charming smile. The way they both look at each other tells a lot about their immense love. The time of pheras must have been an amazing one and we can tell this from the way Highway actress is laughing while taking rounds of the fire. The couple performed all the rituals with great enthusiasm.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14. The wedding happened at Ranbir’s residence, Vastu in Mumbai. After the wedding ceremony, the couple officially declared their companionship through a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing some glimpses from the wedding, Alia shared the news with her and Ranbir’s fans.

Later, the internet was flooded with various photos of the couple, family and other guests. Alia’s mother, too, expressed her happiness on social media by sharing a beautiful family photo.

In the picture, we can see Kapoors and Bhatts posing together with the newly-wed couple giving us ‘happy family’ vibes. The frame captured Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni with the centre of attraction being the two themselves.

