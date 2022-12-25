Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Baby Raha Kapoor's 1st Christmas With Family; Pics Go Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in their daughter Raha Kapoor’s first Christmas with their families at home. Alia and Ranbir were joined by Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Pooja Bhatt.

Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share a series of photos from Alia-Ranbir’s intimate Christmas celebrations. But what caught our eyes were a small red ball hanging on a Christmas tree that had Raha written on it. Meanwhile, Alia looked stunning in a red top which she teamed with a cute Christmas-themed hairband. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and a beanie for the small get-together. Neetu Kapoor shared a group family pic on her Instagram account and wished her fans a “Merry Christmas."

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November this year.

Alia Bhatt’s Christmas celebration comes a day after she opened up about her post-delivery workout journey. The new mom shared a photo on Instagram where she was seen performing aerial yoga. The actress wrote, “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today."

Alia continued, “To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (And I still have a long way to go) Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, where she shared the screen space with Ranbir for the first time. Moreover, Alia Bhatt shot for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone this year as well. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

