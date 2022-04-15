Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Gatbandhan: Sisters Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Tie the Ceremonial Knot

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s minimalistic yet gorgeous wedding photos have taken the internet by storm and fans are loving them. The groom’s sister Riddhima Kapoor has been sharing a lot of pictures from the wedding and has now shared a couple of photos from the ‘gatbandhan’ ceremony. This ritual signifies the union of the couple as one end of the bride’s saree is tied to the scarf worn by the groom along with a coin, a flower, tumeric, durva grass and raw rice, each element signifying something.

Generally, the sister of the groom does the ceremony. The pictures shared by Riddhima show her and Karisma Kapoor doing the ceremony. Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others were also seen in the frame.

Take a look at the pictures:

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday amid family and a few friends. The guest list included Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Akansha Ranjan, among others. Alia shared the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram and said that they tied the knot in the couple’s favourite spot — ‘the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship.’

She penned a note that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾."

The couple had been dating for five years before their wedding. Having fallen in love during the filming of Brahmastra, the couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in May 2018.

