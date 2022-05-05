Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Get Clicked Together for First Time After Wedding, Twin in Black; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot last month in an intimate wedding ceremony. Ever since then, the duo has been working non-stop on their respective projects. Now, for the first time, the newlyweds were spotted together in the Film City in Mumbai for a shoot.

However, they didn’t pose together for the paparazzi. While Ranbir kept it casual in a black t-shirt paired with black and white pants, Alia looked stunning in an all-black outfit sans makeup. The couple will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra.

Alia is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Recently, she uploaded four selfies to give a glimpse of how the past four months have been for her.

In the first selfie, she can be seen basking in the sun. The second one has her holding a letter of appreciation for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi from none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The third photo is from the sets of Brahmastra, a film that will see her and Ranbir on the silver screen together for the first time, and the fourth photo is of her immersed in a pool.

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding celebrations were attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others.

While Ranbir is working on Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Alia reunited with Ranveer after Gully Boy for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Apart from this, she will be seen in Darlings, which she also co-produced. Meanwhile, her first film with hubby Ranbir is also set to release this year. Directed by the couple’s good friend Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra will release on 9 September.

