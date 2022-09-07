Alia-Ranbir Promote Brahmastra in Delhi After Mahakal Row; Liger Failure Prompts Puri Jagannadh to Vacate Flat?

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of one of her most-awaited movies Brahmastra. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. On Wednesday Alia Bhatt visited the national capital with her Brahmastra co-star and husband Ranbir Kapoor and the director of the film Ayan Mukerji. The actress was even spotted clicking selfies with fans as she promoted Brahmastra. Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji has also strongly reacted to protests that took place in Ujjain’s famous Mahakal temple in order to stop his film’s lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, from entering the holy premises.

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya cryptically weighed in on their divorce, Samantha’s father Joseph Prabhu took to Facebook and reacted to their separation. Samantha and Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation. Now, her father has revealed it took him some time to come to terms with their decision to split.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of Kamaal Rashid Khan following the latter’s arrest over his “derogatory" tweets against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Shatrughan, in a series of tweets, called KRK a “self-made man," which came as a shock to many people as the latter had previously taken mean jibes at Shatrughan’s daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol publicly tied the knot in 2016 but the couple had a secret wedding two years prior in 2014. But it was in 2009 that he proposed to her and in a rather unique way. Anmol took to his radio show Purani Jeans With Anmol in the middle of the night on August 31 and asked her out on air. And now, on their YouTube series titled Couple Of Things, Amrita and Anmol exclusively dropped the audio of their much-talked-about radio proposal following demands from their fans.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger tanked at the box office. Now there are several reports discussing how the makers are planning to return money to distributors and exhibitors for the loss they suffered. According to a new report, Liger’s director Puri Jagannadh is planning to vacate his Mumbai home. As per Gulte.com, Puri Jagannadh is now planning to leave Mumbai for a while and move back to Hyderabad. He is said to be living in a posh sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

