Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Say 'Blessed and Obsessed Parents' in First Post After Welcoming Baby Girl

New mother Alia Bhatt has said she and Ranbir Kapoor are 'bursting with love' in her first post after their baby girl was born.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 14:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor said, 'Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is' in first post after delivery.
Bollywood’s most popular couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child - a baby girl. Alia, who announced her pregnancy in June this year, gave birth to her and Ranbir’s first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai.

Soon after the delivery, Alia posted on Instagram expressing their feelings as new parents. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

The actress was admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital earlier in the day for her delivery. Alia and Ranbir’s respective mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, too, visited the hospital to be by their side on their important day.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter at 12:05 pm, as confirmed by their PR team.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a couple of years. Their intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and close industry friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji among others.

They recently shared screen space for the first time in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which released worldwide in September.

first published: November 06, 2022, 13:37 IST
last updated: November 06, 2022, 14:36 IST

