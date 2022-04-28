Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Set to Spill Beans on Their Love Affair, Proposal on Koffee With Karan 7?

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly set to make their first onscreen appearance together on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7. If recent reports are anything thing to go by, Karan is coming back with lots of B’Town gossips. The latest season of his talk show Koffee With Karan is expected to go on floors in May this year.

A report in BollywoodLife.com claims that Alia and Ranbir will be the first guests on the show. The couple will later kick start the promotion of their first film together Brahmastra. “Karan is damn excited to have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as his first guest… Karan was damn emotional at Alia’s wedding as he considers her his daughter and is looking forward to having a chat with her about getting married to her dream man Ranbir Kapoor," a source said.

Alia and Ranbir will largely talk about their love affair and how they fell in love with each other and who proposed to whom, the source further added. The couple will also talk about their intimate wedding. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on April 14, 2022.

Earlier, a lot of A-listers like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra among several others have graced ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently shooting for his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani narrates the story of a boy belonging to a rich family. The girl belongs to a middle-class family and they fall in love with each other.

