Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Take a Short Break From Parenting Duties to Support Mumbai City FC, Watch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has always been vocal about his love for football. Recently, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at The Indian Super League to support their football team Mumbai City FC. The team was playing against Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday evening. Their team won the match. Videos which have gone viral on social media see the couple walking hand in hand at the stadium.

For the game, Alia was dressed in a black jacket which she paired with denim. Ranbir, on the other hand, was seen wearing a Mumbai City FC jacket with jeans. He also donned a stylish cap. Sharing the video, the Instagram page of the football club wrote, " Ranbir & Alia graced the unwavering #AamchiCity crowd at the Mumbai Football Arena today! "

Watch the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot last year in April and welcomed their daughter in November.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently showed their daughter’s photo to the paparazzi and asked them not to click pictures. Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani and Varinder Chawla revealed that the couple met with the paparazzi on Saturday and personally requested them to not click pictures of Raha if they spot her with the family. “Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter. The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. And most importantly, the couple has promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they’ll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin. Indeed a right and positive step taken by Ranbir and Alia," Varinder revealed on Instagram.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone.

