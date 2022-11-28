Home » News » Movies » Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Follow Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's No Photo Of Baby Policy?

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Follow Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's No Photo Of Baby Policy?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared the first glimpse of their daughter Raha Kapoor last week. The couple welcomed her on November 6.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 10:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha, earlier this month.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, baby Raha, on November 6. The couple gave a glimpse of the baby last week while they announced the name of the baby. While the tease was welcomed by fans, they are waiting for the Brahmastra stars to release a proper first picture of Raha. As we wait for Ranbir and Alia to drop the picture, it is reported that Alia and Ranbir are not going to shy away from letting their daughter be photographed by the media.

It is no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have no picture of the baby policy in place. They have decided to let their daughter Vamika grow up away from the cameras, letting her decide for herself in the future if she wants to be in the limelight or not. However, Alia and Ranbir are going the Kareena Kapoor way.

Like Bebo, who allowed the paparazzi to photograph her children Taimur and Jeh, Alia and Ranbir are also planning to allow the media to click pictures of their daughter, a source told BollywoodLife. However, the report added, Alia intends on keeping the little one away from the cameras until she is six months old.

“Alia and Ranbir might soon go for a mini vacation with their daughter Raha Kapoor and hence will try to not get clicked until she is six months, but after that Alia will too happily share her beloved princess pictures on her social media accounts as she is aware about her fandom," the report stated.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The actress also shot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Besides these, she will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in the film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has an untitled film in the pipeline with Shraddha Kapoor.

