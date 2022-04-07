Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are Marrying in Punjabi Style; Wedding Festivities to Kick Off from Apr 14

A new report about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s alleged wedding has been doing the rounds. Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia will get married in April in the RK family house. While there has been no confirmation on the wedding, a source revealed to ETimes that the RK Bungalow in Chembur is in the process of being decked up for the big day.

Preparations have reportedly begun at the venue. The wedding festivities will begin April 13-14 onward and will go on for three to four days with ceremonies following the Punjabi traditions. The families have been tight-lipped about the ceremony.

“Family means the world for the Kapoors. It is perhaps the last Kapoor shaadi from this generation, which is why they wanted to keep it close to their roots," said a source. The lavish RK bungalow has a sprawling lawn and is big enough to accommodate friends and family for the wedding.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, reportedly set to get married on April 17, are dominating online trends almost every day because of reports about the wedding.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor also responded to a question about his wedding date and revealed that it would happen soon. “I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon," he said.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Apart from this, also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

