Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Bridesmaid Anushka Ranjan Seen in Manish Malhotra Store Ahead of Big Day

In the wake of Alia Bhatt’s uncle Robin Bhatt’s announcement that the mehndi ceremony would be held on the 13th of April, the official countdown for the D-Day, which might just be the wedding of the year, has begun! With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot on the 14th of April as confirmed by Robin Bhatt, the bridesmaids got their game faces on and started gearing up for the fast-approaching event.

The wedding guest list is a compilation of several A-list celebrities among them are, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Zoya Akhtar.

Anushka Ranjan, aka the Highway actress’ BFF, has a lot of responsibilities to shoulder which include a special bachelorette for the lucky bride. Anu Ranjan, Anushka’s mother and Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan were close and now so are Anushka and Alia, which makes it all the better for Ranjan to throw the party for her bestie.

With only five days left until D-Day, it was only natural for Ranjan to be spotted in a Manish Malhotra store for a unique ensemble for the big wedding. After a thorough discussion with the team of the ace designer, Ranjan seems to be oscillating between either a gown or a sharara, as reported by India Today.

The Ranjan sisters- Anushka and Akansha share a great bond with Alia. When the former got married with Aditya Seal last year, Alia was present to support her bestie all through the wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, Ralia fans have another reason to celebrate as well because the celeb couple will be sharing the screen for the first time for a film this year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra which is all set to release in September this year.

