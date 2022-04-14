Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Couple Gets Emotional With Friend Ayan Mukherji, Karan Johar

Every couple tends to get emotional on their wedding day and it was no different for Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot today in presence of their close friends and family members. According to IndiaToday.in, it was an emotional moment for the couple when they met Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji. Johar and Bhatt have collaborated with each other in the past and are currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, whereas Mukherji happens to be a good friend of theirs. Moreover, Alia and Ranbir’s first film together will be Mukherji’s directorial Bahmastra.

Karan Johar is also a producer of the film. The publication reported that Alia and Ranbir took a break from attending to other guests and had a conversation with the two in a separate room. As per eyewitnesses, Ayan apparently got emotional when he saw Alia dressed as a bride.

Advertisement

“Apparently, Karan always dreamt of this day when he would give away Alia, who he considers his daughter as a bride, and this was the moment the four of them got emotional. As soon as Ayan and Karan arrived, they rushed to meet Alia and gave her a hug. Ayan got extremely emotional seeing Alia dressed up as the bride and Karan hugged all of them. Ayan was later spotted in a long conversation with Ranbir’s father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt," the publication quoted their source as saying.

Meanwhile, the couple will reportedly pose for the paparazzi as newlyweds at 7 PM after performing the wedding rituals. Only family and close friends of Alia and Ranbir have been invited to the ceremony. The paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, besides the immediate family members such as Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, making their way to the wedding.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.