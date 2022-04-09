Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Gives ROFL Reply When Paps Asked for Invite | LIVE

Rumours about actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding have been doing the rounds for several days now. On Friday, Alia Bhatt’s uncle, Robin Bhatt, confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot on April 14. Robin is Mahesh Bhatt’s half-brother.

Robin on Friday confirmed that Alia’s mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13 and the wedding will be held on April 14 at RK House in Mumbai, the same place where Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.

So, when the paparazzi spotted Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor on Friday night, they asked her too about the couple’s wedding date. To which, Neetu said, “Aap bataao (You tell)." They even asked her for an invite and Neeetu cutely smiled and sat in her car.

In another video, a paparazzo can be heard saying, “tareekh toh bata dijiye Neetu ji shaadi ki (tell us the date of the wedding)." She asks “Kiski?" The paparazzo replied, “RK sir ki." Neetu then said, “Tareekh hai kuch? Bhagwan jaane (god knows)." Later, another paparazzo asks “Koi 14 April bol raha hai koi 15 April. Aap hi bata do. (Some are saying April 14, some are saying April 15. You only tell us the dates)," Neetu replies to him by saying, “Main toh bol rahi hun ki ho gaya (I am saying it’s already done)."

Neetu Kapoor, while interacting with us, said her family has been hearing about wedding rumours for the last two years. She claimed she had no idea when it would happen, and hoped the day comes soon.

Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. After months of dating rumours, they made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.

