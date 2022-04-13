Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Live Updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Attend Ganesh Puja, Mehendi, Sangeet to be Held Today

After the would-be groom’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, a Ganesh puja was held by the family on Wednesday monring. Reports say that the mehendi function is all set to take place on Wednesday evening. Stay tuned as we bring all the live updates from the Ranbir-Alia wedding.

On Wednesday, members of the Kapoor family were seen making their way to the reported wedding venue, Ranbir’s Pali Hill house Vaastu, for the Ganesh Puja. Paparazzi spotted Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni marking their way to Ranbir’s home. The puja was slated to begin at 11 am on Wednesday, which will be followed by other pre-wedding ceremonies.

Sources have told multiple platforms that the mehendi and sangeet are slated to take place on Wednesday while the wedding is taking place on Thursday, April 14. Although the couple has been tight-lipped about the wedding, Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt and half-brother Rahul Bhatt had already confirmed that the wedding is happening but have not confirmed the dates yet.

Pictures of the decked-up residences of the groom-to-be and bride-to-be, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni landing in Mumbai just in time for the reported wedding date and wedding preparations at Ranbir’s house Vaastu have also gone viral in the recent days.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.