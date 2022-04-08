Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Mom Neetu Kapoor Chooses This Outfit for Son's Big Day?

The Kapoor and the Bhatt families might be tight-lipped about the issue but the updates from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming wedding is already making the headlines every day, and Ralia fans can’t get enough of it. Previously, we have reported on their possible wedding venue, guest list and the date for the big day. Now, new reports suggest that Alia’s mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor has already selected the outfit for her son’s big day.

According to several publications, the veteran actress will be wearing designer Manish Malhotra’s outfit for the Punjabi wedding. On April 6, mama Kapoor was reportedly spotted at the ace designer’s store with her team members. They were also seen carrying large outfit packages which they took to Ranbir’s Bandra home, reported Pinkvilla.

Alia and Ranbir are reportedly tying the knot between April 13 and 15. No confirmation from either side has come so far. But according to an India Today report, Ranbir’s close friends Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, and Arjun Kapoor are among the exclusive guest list for his bachelor’s party.

As per ETimes, the wedding is happening this month due to the ill-health of Alia Bhatt’s maternal father N Razdan who “expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir." According to a source, “Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot."

On the other hand, a new report has claimed that Ranbir has booked the banquet hall at his residential complex in Mumbai for a week for the wedding festivities. With rumours doing the rounds that the couple is tying the knot at Ranbir’s home in Pali Hill, a source told Bombay Times that smaller gatherings will take place at the hall. The banquet hall reportedly houses only 40 to 50 people at a time, but the grapevine claims Ranbir has ‘assured the building committee that he won’t have more than 15 people at a time on any given day.’ Ranbir has been asked to keep the noise levels low and keep the area clean.

