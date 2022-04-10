Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Mukesh Ready To Talk About Couple's Marriage But There's A Catch

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this week. The couple, who has been together for over four years now, is reportedly getting married in Mumbai in the coming days. Although the couple is staying tight-lipped about the wedding affair, Alia’s uncles Robin Bhatt confirmed in a recent interview that the wedding is indeed taking place. Now, Alia’s uncle Mukesh Bhatt has also seemingly confirmed the wedding is happening.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, the filmmaker was asked about Alia’s wedding to Ranbir. Confessing that Alia’s mother, actress Soni Razdan has asked him to not comment on the wedding in the media just yet, Mukesh told the publication that he is ready to talk about the wedding in detail but they would have to wait until the dukha and dulhan exchanged the vows.

“I am not in a position to tell anything at this time. My sister-in-law (Soni Razdan) has asked to refrain from discussing anything about this marriage. After their marriage, I will give a complete interview about when and how the marriage took place," he said. Although it’s heartbreaking that fans have to wait a little longer to know what’s happening, fans are at least happy to learn that Alia and Ranbir’s big day is almost here.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor did her best to dodge questions about the rumoured wedding. She was recently spotted at a press conference in Mumbai when the paparazzi asked her about the wedding date. In a video shared by a paparazzo, a cameraman asked, “Tareekh toh bata dijiye Neetu ji shaadi ki (tell us the date of the wedding)." She asks “Kiski?" The paparazzo replied, “RK sir ki." Neetu then said, “Tareekh hai kuch? Bhagwan jaane (god knows)." Later, another paparazzo asks “Koi 14 April bol raha hai koi 15 April. Aap hi bata do. (Some are saying April 14, some are saying April 15. You only tell us the dates)," Neetu replies to him by saying, “Main toh bol rahi hun ki ho gaya (I am saying it’s already done)."

