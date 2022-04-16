Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Relish These Family Portraits of Bhatts and Kapoors

Instagram feeds of Bollywood fans have been flooded with the wedding pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy wedding. As we all continue to adore the happy pictures from the occasion, Alia’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt shared a picture-perfect family portrait on Friday. The fitness trainer and actor’s latest Instagram post features members of the Bhatt family posing with the newly-wed couple including Alia's grandfather.

Ranbir and Alia pose for the picture with the bride’s 90-year-old grandfather sitting next to her. The picture also featured Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan and siblings Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Rahul. Soni’s sister Tina Razdan Hertzke was also present for the family portrait. Filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar were also part of the portrait. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Rahul added in the caption, “All in the family.”

Fans and friends of Rahul have also shared congratulatory messages in the comments section. As film director Tushar Tyagi commented on the post, “Congratulations Rahul. Such a beautiful picture.” Another fan said, “Lovely picture.” One of the other comments on Rahul’s post read, “Sweet family. Congratulations and wish a very happy married life to the beautiful just married couple.”

Besides posing with the Bhatt family, the couple also clicked pictures with the Kapoor clan. A picture shared by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni features the larger Kapoor family posing for a family portrait. The picture featured Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima. The senior Kapoors also posed for the camera including Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor, and aunt Rima Jain, and Neela Devi, wife of Shammi Kapoor.Cousins of the 39-year-old actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Nikhil Nanda, and Natasha Nanda were also present in the frame. Daughter of Nikhil and Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda was spotted in the frame as well.

Have you checked these recent photographs from the Ralia wedding?

