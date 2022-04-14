Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Riddhima Kapoor Dolled Up for 'Bhai Ki Shaadi', See Gorgeous Pic

Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot today, April 14, in Mumbai at 2 PM. Ahead of the wedding, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor gave a glimpse at her outfit for the day. Dressed in a gorgeous saree designed by acre designer Manish Malhotra, Riddhima posed gorgeously for the camera. She completed her looks with heavy eye makeup and a nude shade of lipstick. She wore an exquisite neckpiece and paired it with matching earrings.

Uploading the photo, she wrote, “Mere bhai ki shaadi♥️ wearing- @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 @dedhiajewellers."

Take a look:

Riddhima also shared a glimpse of her Mehendi that she gt done for the wedding. The Mehendi ceremony took place on April 13.

Last evening, Riddhima and her mother Neetu Kapoor had confirmed the wedding dates to the paparazzi. This was the first official confirmation from the Kapoor family regarding the date. When the reporters washed the mother-daughter duo about Alia, Neetu exclaimed that she is the best, followed by Riddhima, who called her extremely cute.

Meanwhile, the couple will reportedly pose for the paparazzi as newlyweds at 7 PM after performing the wedding rituals. The pre-wedding festivities took place on Wednesday at the ‘Brahmastra’ actor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and others reached Vastu for Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi.

The Bollywood power couple will get married at the Vastu building in Mumbai, where both Alia and Ranbir own individual apartments. The wedding will be attended by the couple’s close friends and family members.

As per reports, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan are set to attend Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. The wedding will be a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends.

