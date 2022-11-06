Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl, Palak Muchhal Marries Composer Mithoon

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents to a baby daughter today. The couple welcomed their first child at 12:05pm on Sunday. Soon after the delivery, the new mom took to her Instagram handle to issue an official statement to express their feelings as new parents. Congratulatory wishes poured in from Bollywood celebs for the new parents.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Baby LIVE Updates: Couple Blessed With Girl; Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Babu Congratulate New Parents

Singer Palak Muchhal has tied the knot with composer Mithoon Sharma. Their wedding was held in Mumbai on Sunday, November 6. The musical couple then held a reception in the evening, which was attended by members of the music fraternity, including Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and Javed Ali. Actresses Rubina Dilaik and Rashami Desai also attended.

Advertisement

Read: Singer Palak Muchhal Marries Composer Mithoon, Sonu Nigam, Rubina Dilaik Attend Wedding Reception

Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Randhir Kapoor shared his excitement over the birth of the baby and told us exclusively that the family is ‘very happy and overwhelmed.’ The veteran actor told us, “We are all very happy and overwhelmed. This is a moment of great joy for both families and I would like to give lots of love and blessings to the newest member of our family."

Read: Randhir Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor as Ranbir-Alia Become Parents, Says ‘His Blessing Are With the Baby Girl’ | Exclusive

Neetu Kapoor was at the hospital when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby daughter. The paparazzi spotted Neetu as she returned home from the hospital in the evening. Sporting a blue salwar suit, Neetu smiled at everyone with happiness as she was congratulated for the new addition in her family.

Advertisement

Read: Neetu Kapoor Shares Update on Alia Bhatt and Baby’s Health, Says They’re Absolutely Fine

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi served a sizzling new look on Sunday via her Instagram handle. She posted photos of herself posing in a glittering dress, red in colour, much like the colour of red chillies, with a thigh-high slit on one side.

Read: Nora Fatehi Serves Hot and Spicy Look in Glittery Red Dress, Check Out Photos Here

Read all the Latest Movies News here