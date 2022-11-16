Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Baby's Name A Sweet Nod To Rishi Kapoor? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly decided on a name for their newly-born daughter, a new report has claimed. The actors welcomed their first baby on November 6 in Mumbai. While they are yet to share details about the baby, a BollywoodLife report claimed that they have picked a name for her and it has a special connection with the late Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor passed away in April 2020.

A source claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with the Kapoor family have shortlisted a name. The name allegedly has a connection with Rishi. Learning about Ranbir and Alia’s decision to pay a tribute to Rishi through their daughter’s name has reportedly left Neetu Kapoor emotional. It is said that she is eager to share the name with the world.

While we wait for the couple to reveal the name, Alia returned to social media on Tuesday and shared her first picture as a new mother. Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo in which she was seen holding a mug that reads, ‘mama.’ The photo was the mug in focus while a blurry Alia stood in the background. Sharing it, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “it me".

Alia gave birth to her daughter earlier this month. Soon after welcoming her daughter, Alia shared the news with her fans and said that her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read.

On the work front, Alia had a fulfilling year with the success of her films, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra. She will soon be seen in her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Animals in the pipeline with Rashmika Mandanna. He has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

