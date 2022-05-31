Alia Bhatt Announces Brahmastra Trailer Release Date; Tejasswi Prakash's Bollywood Debut Soon?

A new teaser of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on Wednesday and it teases a larger-than-life experience at the theatres. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead while Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna play crucial supporting roles. While the first look at Ranbir’s character Shiva and Alia’s role Isha had been released previously, the new teaser revealed Amitabh, Mouni and Nagarjuna’s first look from the movie. The teaser ends with the announcement that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva trailer will release on June 15.

Television actor Karan V Grover has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a beautiful picture from their wedding ceremony. In the click, Karan and Poppy can be seen taking wedding vows. They opted for an all-white ensemble for their special day and looked absolutely stunning. While Karan wore a white sherwani, pyjama and pink turban, his ladylove looked prettiest than ever in a white lehenga. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and floral kaleeras.

Kerala High Court has granted interim relief to actor Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case. The High Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to the actor till Thursday i.e June 2. This means that Vijay Babu will not be immediately arrested after his return from UAE. He is currently in Dubai and is likely to land in India on Wednesday. Reportedly, the court said that it was inclined to grant interim pre-arrest bail to the actor as Vijay Babu might stay abroad if his request isn’t considered. Earlier today, the actor informed the court that he will not return to India from Dubai on June 1.

Poonam Pandey has reportedly landed in another controversy. A charge sheet has been filed by Goa’s Canacona Police against the former Lock Upp contestant and her husband Sam Bombay. The charge sheet was filed for ‘committing an obscene act in 2020’, multiple reports suggest. According to an India Today report, the charge sheet mentions that she ‘indulged in nude photoshoot’ at Goa’s Chapoli Dam. The incident led to several complaints against her.

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash is set to make her Bollywood debut in the sequel of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. A source close to the development told the Hindustan Times that the Naagin 6 actress has already auditioned for the role and is most likely to be finalised. “Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project," the source claimed. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

