Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Massive Walk-in Closet in Their Rs 32 Cr Flat Has Us Rethinking Our Whole Life

In a new Instagram post, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her and Ranbir Kapoor's walk-in closet. The couple lives together in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood.

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 15:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Forgive our jealous souls for we cannot help but be envious of how gorgeous Alia Bhatt’s walk-in closet is. Alia shared a couple of pictures of the look she opted for at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Festival Awards 2023 ceremony. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a post featuring two pictures of her wearing a white saree and holding a hand fan, channeling the Gangubai Kathiawadi spirit.

While Alia undoubtedly looked drop-dead gorgeous, we couldn’t take our eyes off her massive walk-in closet. The Brahmastra actress, who lives with Ranbir Kapoor in their Rs 32 crore apartment (as reported by GQ in 2021), revealed her walk-in closet features a wall-mounted mirror with the perfect lighting, a wall dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor’s shoes, and a cupboard for just jackets. The room also featured numerous other cupboards. The pictures had us rethinking our interior designing choices and possibly our overall life choices.

It was reported in 2020 that Alia Bhatt bought the house in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The house, situated in the Vaastu Pali Hill complex, not only has been home to Alia and Ranbir for a while now but it was also their wedding venue. Located on the 7th floor, it was revealed that designer-producer Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, Alia attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023 on Monday night by herself. However, she was joined by Rekha when she walked into the venue. The actresses posed together, with Rekha showering Alia with love. Rekha also presented the award for Best Actress to Alia Bhatt for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress was seen bowing down in front of Rekha while accepting the award.

Besides accepting her own award, Alia also took to the stage and accepted the Best Actor award on behalf of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor won the award for his performance in Brahmastra.

first published: February 21, 2023, 15:39 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 15:39 IST
