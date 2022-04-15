Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's WB Fans Get Them 'Married' as per Bengali Traditions, Bride Arrives on Traditional 'Peedi'

In the light of Alia Bhatt’s wedding photos which she posted last evening, the Internet has been reduced to a combination of supportive, emotional and happy fans. The details on Alia’s wedding outfit, Ranbir’s outfit, the guest’s attendance and even the menu went viral everywhere as they were the only tidbits of information the public and Alia-Ranbir fans have to immerse themselves in to reconstruct the whole experience in their heads.

As posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, some fans in West Bengal were not happy with the morsels of photos they got. So they went ahead and recreated the wedding with statues in place of the actual celebrity couple. “Alia", was a statue draped beautifully in a traditional red and green silk saree and was adorned with necklaces, bangles, earrings, garlands, headpieces and even a crown! Her face however was a mask of the real Alia and was glued onto the statue with vermillion adorning her forehead.

“Ranbir" was also a statue dressed in a yellow kurta with a traditional headpiece perched on his head with a mask of the real Ranbir as his face. The “bride" and “groom" were brought to the mandap separately by the fans where the ceremony and the wedding rituals were happening. They were even seated on a big, white sofa as they witnessed the rituals take place.

Netizens took to the comment section and separated off into two groups. One thought that the whole charade was just funny as they expressed the same in laughter emojis while the other group pondered on how bored people could get.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot at the former’s Pali Hill residence with only close friends and family members in attendance. They took the plunge after dating for almost five years. After the wedding, the bride and the groom came out of the venue to greet the paparazzi stationed outside. Alia also dropped several mesmerizing photos from her wedding.

