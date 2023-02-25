Home » News » Movies » Alia, Ranveer, Sonakshi Up The Glam Quotient At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Party

Alia, Ranveer, Sonakshi Up The Glam Quotient At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Party

Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh were clicked at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash last evening.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 08:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Ace-filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his birthday on February 24
Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned a year older and wiser on February 24 and some of his close industry associates were present to make the day more special for him. Last night, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh were clicked making their way to SLB’s birthday party. He is one of the most well-known filmmakers of Bollywood and is praised for his royal stories with extravagant sets and remarkable production design. Alia, who collaborated with Bhansali for the first time in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi dressed up in a white outfit for the event. She was clicked inside her car and was seen dressed in a white blazer.

Ranveer, too, turned up in a white outfit. He and his actress wife Deepika Padukone collaborated with Bhansali a couple of times for films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, seemed to be wearing an ethnic outfit. she was clicked inside her car. The actress will be seen in the director’s next, Heeramandi.

Take a look at the photos:

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in SLB’s Heeramandi

RELATED NEWS

Ranveer Singh has done a couple of films with Bhansali which also starred Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt was seen in SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

The actress dressed up in white for the party

All photos by Viral Bhayani.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last film Gangubai Kathiawadi was a biographical crime drama film starring Alia Bhatt. The film not only achieved critical acclaim but was also the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also featured Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Varun Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for the release of his series Heeramandi which features an ensemble cast including Sonakshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Heeramandi revolves around the lives of courtesans in the pre-Independence period.

