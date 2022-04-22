Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s Unseen Pics From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Go Viral, Check Them Out

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be one of the highly anticipated films so far. It will also mark the duo’s second collaboration after the 2019 blockbuster Gully Boy. In the film, Alia and Ranveer will star as the titular protagonists Rocky and Rani. It will also feature Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan who will reunite 48 years after working in Sholay. The film is ready to be released worldwide on February 10, 2023.

Currently, a couple of pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are doing rounds on social media platforms and fans are gushing over the same.

Bengali actor Churni Ganguly, who is also a part of the film, just a few days before, dropped some of the unseen stills from the Alia and Ranveer starrer on Instagram. The pics feature Alia, Ranveer, Churni Ganguly, and more sitting and it seems like they are having a fun discussion on set. Alia dons a beautiful saree, while Ranveer looks uber-cool in a printed white t-shirt and the same colored trousers.

Take a look:

Churni Ganguly mentioned in the caption, “Simply elated to share the floor with legends like Dharmendra Ji, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, and of course, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, both exquisite actors and absolute sweethearts….”

Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is all set to release on May 13. The upcoming social drama also features Shalini Pandey who serves as the leading lady of the film. Also, it features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles.

Alia on the other hand just tied the knot in a dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and resumed work just a few days after. She was spotted at the airport leaving for the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

