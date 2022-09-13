Alia Bhatt Reacts As Brahmastra Gets a Hilarious Nod From Mumbai Police; See Here

Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has received a lot of attention ever since its announcement. Now that the film has finally hit the theatres, the buzz around it has only increased. While the film is getting positive reviews from all and is also ruling the box office, Mumbai Police also decided to use Brahmastra’s popularity to promote road safety.

Recently, Mumbai Police also seized the opportunity and took to social media to join the Brahmastra meme bandwagon in order to send a loud and clear message about road safety. The upper half of the picture read, “Even if you have Vanar Astra don’t jump the signal", whereas the lower half of the image had “Even if you have Nandi Astra don’t use the strength on the accelerator" written on it. “Junoon and Raftar can put your Universe at risk. Driving safe is the biggest Astra forever," the caption of the post read.

Alia Bhatt shared the post of her Instagram stories and called it “Epic" followed by a laughing emoji.

Mumbai police force is not only skilled at keeping the city safe, but they often promote safety rules via memes and movie references on social media. Mumbai Police’s Twitter and Instagram accounts excel at being cheesy, sardonic, and also incredibly creative by using the best memes and having the best comebacks for queries. They certainly have a sense of humour, and Instagram users seem to enjoy it.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are sharing the screen. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film also has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film collected Rs 225 crore worldwide after its opening weekend.

