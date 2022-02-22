Alia Bhatt Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Gangubai Kathiawadi Jibe, Quotes Bhagavad Gita

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is all set to have a grand theatrical release on February 25. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari has been much anticipated by fans. However, actress Kangana Ranaut had recently taken a jibe at Alia and her film. She took to her Instagram Stories and said that ‘200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office.’ Although she did not take Alia’s name, Kangana said that the film’s casting is the biggest drawback of the film.

Now, the actress has responded to her statement. On Monday, she had visited Kolkata to promote her film and launch a new track from the film Meri Jaan. She struck her iconic Gangubai ‘namaste’ pose by standing on the roof of a theatre. During the promotional events, the actress was asked about Kangana’s remarks and she quoted the Bhagavad Gita as a response.

She said, as reported by Zoom, “Lord Krishna had said in The Gita, inaction in action. That’s what I will say."

Meanwhile, Kangana had put up an Instagram Story that read, “This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power."

Although she did not mention their names directly, it seemed like she took a jibe at Mahesh Bhatt and Alia and her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Her follow uo post read, “Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo to who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release. People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."

