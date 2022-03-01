Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Deepika Padukone And SLB Smile In Unseen Pic From Gangubai Kathiawadi Screening

Last week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt hosted a special screening of their film Gangubai Kathiawadi for their friends and colleagues in the industry. Several stars, including Deepika Padukone and Rekha made their way to the screening. A week since the gathering, a never-before-seen picture of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone and Rekha has surfaced online.

The picture, widely shared by fan accounts, features Alia cuddling Bhansali while Rekha and Deepika pose with them. The three ladies were dressed in white ensembles while SLB was seen wearing a brown shirt and a pair of pants. They were all smiles in the picture.

Others present at the special screening were Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rekha, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor. The stars also shared their reviews after watching the movie. Vicky wrote, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB Sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtaking amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don’t Miss!"

Riteish Deshmukh also praised the film. “Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai," he tweeted.

The film has also opened to great box office collections. The film recorded an impressive Rs 10.50 crore collection on Friday and has recorded a spike in numbers on Saturday and Sunday, minting a box office collection of Rs 39.12 crore until Sunday night. Gangubai Kathiwadi has collected Rs 8.19 crore on Monday, day 4, at the box office, pushing the film’s total box office collection to Rs 47.31 crore. The film is likely to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in just five days.

