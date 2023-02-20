The glittering awards night of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023 was held in Mumbai on Monday. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, veteran actor Anupam Kher and screen icon Rekha were spotted on the red carpet. Alia and Rekha were seen posing together with their awards. Kantara star Rishab Shetty, winner of the Most Promising Actor Award, also attended the event.

Rekha and Alia seemed to bond at the red carpet, as they posed together after their arrival, as well as after winning their respective awards. While Alia wore a white saree with embroidered detailing, Rekha wore a muted gold silk saree for the gala event. Alia kept her hair and makeup minimal. Rekha sported her signature bun adorned with a gajra, alongwith a red lip.

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Alia can be seen getting out of her car and then exchanging a warm hug with Rekha. The two actresses then walked hand-in-hand at the event.

Rishab Shetty, who won the prestigious Most Promising Actor Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his riveting performance in the Kannada blockbuster Kantara, turned up in his usual white dhoti and shirt.

Here are more photos from the red carpet of the event:

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema.

