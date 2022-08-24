Alia Bhatt Reveals Gal Gadot Had the Best Reaction to Her Pregnancy: 'Oh My God...'

Alia Bhatt is set to make her Hollywood Debut with ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. The actress had been filming for the Netflix film in Portugal since May this year and wrapped up her part of the shoot in July.

Now, in an interview, Alia Bhatt revealed how Gal reacted when the ‘Darlings’ star told her about her pregnancy. Alia is expecting her first baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor. “When I called up Gal and I told her, I said, ‘I’m pregnant and I’m coming’ and she’s like (imitates Gal), ‘Oh my God, that’s gonna be amazing’. She had such a lovely reaction. Her husband was with her Jaron and he was like, ‘This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything’s gonna go really well, its lovely for the movie’. They were so lovely so supportive," Alia told Filmfare.

Last month, Alia took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of ‘Heart of Stone’ and penned a heartfelt note to her co-stars. In one of the pictures, shared alongside the note, she hugged Gal Gadot as they posed for a selfie. Alia captioned her post “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot… my director Tom Harper… @jamiedornan missed you today… and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!! But for now… I’m coming home babyyyyyy." (sic)

Back home Alia is looking forward to the release of her film Brahmastra, a mythological drama, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is set to hit the theatres on 9th September this year.

