Alia Bhatt Reveals Her 2.0 Plans And It Has Heartwarming Connection To Her Pregnancy

Alia Bhatt revealed her '2.0 plan'. The actress, who has her own clothing brand, announced she is launching a new set of maternity clothing styles.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 11:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt's 2.0 plan revealed!
New mom Alia Bhatt has finally revealed her 2.0 plans. The actress had teased earlier this week that she had an interesting announcement to make. While the post generated a lot of buzz, with a few fans also wondered if she was announcing another pregnancy. While Alia has put all the pregnancy rumours to rest with the new announcement, her 2.0 plans still have a connection with her pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia revealed that she is launching nursing clothes under her clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma. The actress revealed that when she launched her maternity clothing line last year, there were multiple requests for nursing clothes.

“Presenting Maternity 2.0! Specially designed to enable you to nurse your baby, wherever and whenever you want. Our new collection features button-down dresses, shirts and co-ords, made from soft, natural fabrics to keep you comfortable all day☀️♥️," her caption read. She also shared pictures in which she was seen wearing a variety of these clothes.

Alia welcomed her daughter Raha in November with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress shared a picture with the little one and Ranbir a few weeks after their daughter was born to reveal her name. However, the couple has requested the paparazzi to refrain from revealing her identity. Raha was spotted for the first time in public last week but the paparazzo sharing the picture hid her face with an emoji while sharing her pictures online.

Meanwhile, the new mom hasn’t resumed working as of yet but she has multiple projects in the pipeline including Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, and Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa in collaboration with actresses Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

first published: January 20, 2023, 11:18 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 11:18 IST
