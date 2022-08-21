Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Salary for Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' And It Will Shock You

Karan Johar shares a special bond with Alia Bhatt. She made her Bollywood debut with his directorial Student of the Year in 2012. The film was made under Karan’s banner Dharma Productions.

Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, was only 19 when she signed her first film and was launched alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia recently revealed how much she was paid for her debut film and what she did with that money.

In a recent interview, Alia told Mid-Day that she was paid Rs 15 lakh for Student Of The Year which she handed over to her mother Soni. “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money," she added.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Alia Bhatt also revealed her plans of changing her name officially to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor on her passport soon. The actress, who tied the knot with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, said that she is happy to be Alia Bhatt-Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Alia is expecting her first baby with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, Karan Johar revealed that when he found out that Alia was pregnant, he got all emotional.

“She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with cap. And she told me this. And my first emotion was, tears just came out and Alia came and gave me a hug. I remember saying, ‘I can’t believe you are having a baby’. It feels like your baby is having a baby," Karan told ETimes in an interview.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here