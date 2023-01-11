Alia Bhatt Reveals How Motherhood Changed Her Life, Says 'My Breast, My Skin, My Priorities...'

Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed her first child, daughter Raha, with husband Ranbir Kapoor, is embracing every moment of motherhood. She has been very vocal about how this phase in her life has altered her perspective as a performer. The actress acknowledges that becoming a mother had altered her outlook on life. The actress recently shared a post that talks about how motherhood changes a woman not just physically but also emotionally.

Taking to Instagram Alia Bhatt shared a post by Sandra whose page is named ‘mybestmomfriend’ on her story. The post read, “Motherhood changed me. It changed my body, my hair, my breast, my skin, my priorities, and my fears. But you should see my heart, oh, How my heart has grown.”

This is very much what Alia Bhatt has been saying since Raha came into her life in November last year. Alia Bhatt discussed how becoming a mother has altered her thinking process in an interview with Variety during her rounds of Oscar and BAFTA campaigns for Gangubai Kathiawadi last year. She said, “Motherhood has changed me so much. It’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that. But it’s changed the way I look at everything. I just think my heart is a little bit more open than it was before. I don’t know what change that is going to bring about. But we’ll see. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out.”

After her daughter was born, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news. The actress shared a sketch of a lion family of three with the words “And in the best news of our lives — our baby is here … and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji)" written on it.

Alia Bhatt last appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie Brahmastra following the commercial success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy all were seen in Brahmastra. Alia is all set to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a film by Karan Johar.

