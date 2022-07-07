Alia Bhatt Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor Proposed Her; Samantha Prabhu Likely To Share Screen With Vicky Kaushal

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. During the episode, Alia Bhatt shared the moment when Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her for marriage. She revealed how Ranbir planned it in the most romantic way and went on to say that it ‘blew her mind’. “It was in the middle of the jungle. It was just amazing," she said.

If recent reports are to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in talks for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming project The Immortal Ashwatthama which will also star Vicky Kaushal in the lead. As reported by Pinkvilla, Aditya Dhar has already started working on the script and is in ‘advanced talks’ with Samantha for the female lead in the film. Reportedly, the film will go on floors next year.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in his upcoming film Shamshera. While fans are super excited about the film, the makers have piqued their curiosity by dropping a new romantic song from the film titled ‘Fitoor’. The song features Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as they spark fire with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. The song has been composed by Mithoon while the lyrics have been penned down by Shamshera director, Karan Malhotra himself.

If recent reports are to be believed, GOT7 member JAY B or Lim Jae-beom is in a relationship with special effects artist and YouTuber PURE.D. According to a report in Wikitree, JAY B and PURE.D met through an acquaintance and got to know each other and they mutually shared an interest in art. They have been together for 9 months now, according to the reports.

TRP report for week 26 has been released and looks like there is no show on television that can beat Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa. The show continues to be on the top of the TRP list this week too. It is followed by Yeh Hai Chahtein on the second spot along with a new show - Bhagya Lakshmi.

