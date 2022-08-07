Alia Bhatt Reveals What Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan Told Her After Watching Darlings: 'Guts'

Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, which dropped on Netflix on August 5, has created quite a buzz among fans and critics. Not only did the dark comedy garner positive reviews for its impactful storyline but also for the stellar performances by the cast Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma.

Darlings is co-produced by Alia, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alia revealed what the Khan family told her after watching ‘Darlings’. “Shah Rukh saw it and he spoke to me in that Darlings lingo ‘thanks yours fors suchs lovelys films,'" Alia said. She added that even Gauri Khan, Suhana and Aryan have watched her movie. She added “They all loved it. They all saw it. They were so kind. Suhana (Khan) saw it two times. The second she saw I was ‘guts you have seen this for the second time’."

Advertisement

On Friday, actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a story which was laced with praises and appreciation for the cast and crew of Darlings. She wrote, “Another winner! No words for you @AliaBhatt a film to be proud of and another performance that leaves in complete awe of your unparalleled talent! @shefalishahofficial you are beyond mesmerising. Wickedly colourful and deceivingly tragic. @itsvijayverma a humanised villain. You are brilliant. Loved hating you throughout. @jasmeetkreen congratulations on a home run. Last but not the least @baidnitin The maestro strikes again. Congrats Mr Baid on your consistency and your genius. This one’s a crazy ride."

Directed and co-written by Jasmeet K Reen and bankrolled by Gauri Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment) and Alia Bhatt (Eternal Sunshine Productions), Darlings is a black comedy drama film that also features Roshan Mathew. The story is set in the backdrop of domestic violence. It follows the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here