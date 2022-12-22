Alia Bhatt Says 'Watching This Soon' After Hearing 'Lovely Things' About Kajol's Salaam Venky

New mom Alia Bhatt took to social media to give a shoutout to Kajol and Revathy’s film Salaam Venky after hearing nice things about it. The film had a theatrical release on the 9th of December. The actress shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Hearing such lovely things about this film.." She congratulated the director Revathy and the entire team and continued, “Definitely watching this soon!!"

Take a look at her post:

Salaam Venky also starred Vishal Jethwa in the titular role besides Kajol, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose and Rajeev Khandelwal among others. The film is based on a true story and revolves around a mother who tries her best to let her son live his life after he is diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. News18’s review of the film read, “An emotional subject like this would only work with poignant performances. And the cast doesn’t let you down one bit. Kajol is in fine form and is the beating heart of Salaam Venky. Her solid portrayal of a mother is the highlight of the film. Interestingly, what leaves the audience teary-eyed on more than one occasion is her ability to emote through her beautiful eyes. But it is Vishal Jethwa in the principal role who steals the show. His physical and emotional transformation is sincere as he makes you smile, chuckle, dance and even cry out loud."

Talking of Alia Bhatt, the actress has churned out hit films this year. She opened the year with Gangubai Kathiawadi in February, which was followed by RRR in March. Both films broke records at the box office and pulled the crowd to the theatres. She also made her OTT debut and her debut as a producer with the Netflix film Darlings. She was then seen in Brahmastra, where she shared the screen with her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor, for the first time. Moreover, Alia shot for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone this year as well. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

The actress also tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor this year and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha last month.

