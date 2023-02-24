Alia Bhatt Screams 'Haanji' After Paparazzo Calls Out Her Name, Requests Her To Pose; Watch

Actress Alia Bhatt had obliged to pose for the paparazzi after her invasion of privacy case made the headlines. The actress was at a shoot scheduled in Mumbai on Thursday. While she maintained distance and merely waved at the media when she was first spotted during the day, Alia opted to pose for the cameras before she left the location. Alia was seen wearing a pink power suit when she posed for the cameras.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen ensuring the paparazzi are safe while she posed for them. Alia smiled for a few photos and turned towards her car when a paparazzo called out her name. Alia replied, ‘Haanji (Yes)’ and broke into a laugh. She then boarded her car and left the spot.

Advertisement

Alia was spotted days after she called out a publication for taking her pictures from her house without her permission. Tagging Mumbai Police, she wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me…I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today!" she wrote. She got support from many, including Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor.

Responding to her post, ANI reported that the police asked her to file a complaint. However, she told them that her PR team is in touch with the publication. The post has now been taken down.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra. She has been on a break since. However, she is expected to make her comeback after welcoming her daughter Raha with her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here